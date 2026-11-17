The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Japan held their 29th summit in Manila on Tuesday, focusing on regional security, economic cooperation and emerging challenges.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who chairs ASEAN, reaffirmed the bloc's appreciation for Japan's support for ASEAN centrality and the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific, as well as cooperation in combating transnational crime, online scams and cyber threats.

He said the two sides were deepening economic ties through the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and the ASEAN-Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, including discussions on a potential upgrade to the latter.

Marcos also welcomed Japan's contributions to regional energy and food security.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi pledged that Tokyo would play a "more proactive role" in maintaining and strengthening an international order based on "freedom, openness, diversity, inclusiveness and the rule of law" amid growing global instability.

She said Japan would work to strengthen supply chains, particularly for critical minerals, to address "arbitrary export restrictions" and emerging vulnerabilities arising from rapid advances in artificial intelligence.

Takaichi outlined three pillars of cooperation, covering maritime security and efforts to combat organized fraud, AI cooperation and digital connectivity, as well as disaster resilience, youth exchanges and joint innovation through science and technology.

Japan and ASEAN also expressed concern over "economic coercion" in a joint statement issued after the summit, according to Tokyo-based Kyodo News.

Later, Takaichi co-hosted the 13th Mekong-Japan Summit in Manila, focusing on regional development and connectivity.

The framework brings together Japan and five Southeast Asian countries: Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam.

Takaichi pledged to support the "resilience" of the participating countries to promote regional peace and sustainable development.

"Amid trans-boundary challenges, Japan will support each country to work together to enhance their freedom to decide for themselves," she said.





