Japan lodged a protest with Russia on Tuesday after two suspected Russian aircraft violated its airspace off the southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka, Kyodo News reported.

Japan scrambled fighter jets after the aircraft entered its airspace northwest of Okinoshima Island twice, for about three minutes each, between 4.07 am and 4.12 am local time (1907-1912GMT Monday), according to the Defense Ministry.

Japanese fighter jets issued radio warnings to the aircraft, the ministry said.

The aircraft flew through the Tsushima Strait between Japan's southwestern main island of Kyushu and the Korean Peninsula, then passed between Japan's westernmost island of Yonaguni and Taiwan before reaching the Pacific Ocean.

"The violation of our national airspace by Russian aircraft is not only a serious infringement of our country's sovereignty, but also a threat to our security and is completely unacceptable," Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told a news conference.

Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said Japan would continue to closely monitor Russian military activity and maintain strict surveillance to prevent further airspace violations.

The last confirmed violation of Japanese airspace by a Russian aircraft occurred on Sept. 23, 2024, over the Sea of Japan north of Rebun Island in Hokkaido, according to the ministry.

Relations between Japan and Russia have deteriorated sharply since Moscow launched its war against Ukraine in February 2022, prompting Tokyo to impose sanctions on Russia.





