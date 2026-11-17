Belgium moves to deny shelter to asylum seekers whose claims fall under other EU countries

Belgium's federal government has approved a draft bill that would allow authorities to deny accommodation in reception centers to asylum seekers whose claims are the responsibility of another EU member state, The Brussels Times reported Tuesday.

Federal ministers approved the proposal over the weekend as part of efforts to incorporate the EU's revised Reception Conditions Directive into Belgian law.

The measure would affect asylum seekers who previously applied for international protection in another EU country before submitting a claim in Belgium.

"We are now putting a stop to this 'asylum shopping'," Asylum and Migration Minister Anneleen Van Bossuyt said.

She noted that around 38% of applications for international protection in Belgium fall under the EU's Dublin rules, which determine which member state is responsible for examining an asylum claim.

Once authorities establish that another EU country is responsible for processing an application, Belgium facilitates the applicant's transfer through specialized return centers, including one in Zaventem, according to the report.

Thomas Willekens, a policy adviser at the Flemish refugee organization Vluchtelingenwerk Vlaanderen, said asylum seekers often move between countries to reunite with family members or join established communities.

He also highlighted differences in reception conditions and asylum recognition rates across EU member states.

Willekens noted that the Dublin rules allow countries to assume responsibility for asylum applications on humanitarian grounds, arguing that conflicts abroad remain the main driver of rising asylum applications.





