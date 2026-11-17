Bangladesh on Tuesday connected its first nuclear power plant to the national grid on a trial, becoming the 33rd nation in the world to generate nuclear electricity.

Md. Abdullah Al Mamun, Public Relations Officer, Ministry of Science and Technology, confirmed to Anadolu the matter of connecting the nuclear-generated power to the national grid for the first time with 350 megawatts of nuclear-generated electricity.

The trial supply of electricity connects from the first unit of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.

Located some 160 kilometers (99.4 miles) from Dhaka, the Rooppur project is being implemented with financial and technical assistance from Russia following a 2015 agreement.

Electricity generated during this initial trial phase would be supplied to the national grid for about eight to 10 hours, Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission, the key regulatory body, said in a statement.

Following a break of about 28 hours, it will be reconnected for another four to six hours to complete the necessary technical and operational evaluations.

Under the agreement with the Russian contractor, once a 10-month trial operation period is successfully completed, the first unit will begin full-scale, commercial electricity supply, said the statement.

In 2023, the first shipment of nuclear fuel landed in the country. However, due to the political instability in the south Asian country and the global situation, the progress slowed.

Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom has been in the technical support of the plant operation.

The combined generation capacity of the two units at the Rooppur plant is 2,400 megawatts. The two-unit project entails a cost of approximately $12.65 billion with key loans from Russia.





