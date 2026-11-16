Glenn Close, Ridley Scott receive honorary Oscars at 2026 Governors Awards

American actress Glenn Close and British filmmaker Ridley Scott were among five film industry figures honored at the 17th Governors Awards held Sunday in Los Angeles, according to an Instagram post by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The ceremony, held at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood, recognized outstanding contributions to cinema, with Close, Scott, and animator Floyd Norman receiving honorary Oscars.

Close, 79, received her first Oscar statuette after eight nominations over a career spanning more than five decades without winning a competitive Academy Award.

Her nominations include performances in Fatal Attraction, Dangerous Liaisons, The Wife, and Hillbilly Elegy.

Scott, 88, known for directing films including Alien, Blade Runner, and Gladiator, was also honored after four Academy Award nominations without a competitive win.

The British director did not attend the ceremony and accepted the award through a recorded video message.

Norman, 91, who became the first Black animator at Walt Disney Animation Studios in 1956, was recognized for his contributions to animation, including work on Sleeping Beauty, The Jungle Book, and Mulan.

Producers Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, co-founders of the independent production company Killer Films, received the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award for their achievements in film production.

The Governors Awards, held separately from the annual Academy Awards ceremony since 2009, recognize lifetime achievements and exceptional contributions to filmmaking.