Yemeni parliament approves bill designating Houthis as ‘terrorist organization’

Yemen's parliament on Monday unanimously approved a bill designating the Houthi group as a "terrorist organization" and criminalizing its activities, financing and supply of weapons, the state-run Saba news agency reported. The bill now goes to Rashad al-Alimi, chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council, for enactment.

Lawmakers voted by video conference after two days of debate and a review by a special parliamentary committee chaired by Deputy Speaker Mohsen Basurah, with government representatives taking part. The bill contains 55 articles across nine chapters and covers the group's political, military and civilian branches.

The bill sets penalties of up to death for specified offenses. It covers the seizure of state institutions, the siege and starvation of cities, attacks on civilians and international shipping, the planting of mines, child recruitment, abduction and enforced disappearance.

It also provides for tracing, freezing and confiscating assets linked to the group, as well as international judicial cooperation, the exchange of evidence and measures to protect victims' rights.

Parliament described the bill's passage as a "national and constitutional duty" and urged other countries to act against the group's funding and arms supplies and help protect international navigation. There was no immediate comment from the Houthis.

The Cabinet approved the draft on Oct. 11 and referred it to parliament. Monday's vote comes amid renewed fighting since July, following a period of relative calm after a UN-brokered truce began in April 2022.

The Houthis seized Yemen's capital Sanaa and other parts of the country in September 2014. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in March 2015 in support of the Yemeni government.