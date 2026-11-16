Thousands of customers across the US reported difficulties accessing online banking services at several major financial institutions on Monday, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.

Users reported problems with JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, U.S. Bank, Wells Fargo, and payment platform Zelle, including difficulties logging into accounts, checking balances, and completing transactions.

Downdetector recorded more than 4,600 reports involving Chase and over 1,500 concerning Bank of America as of 1845GMT.

Some Chase customers got an error message saying: "Some services aren't available. We're working on them. Please try back later."

Chase acknowledged the disruption in a response to a customer on US social media platform X, saying it was working to resolve an issue with online banking and advising users to try again later.

There was no indication that malicious actors were involved in JPMorgan Chase's technical issue, CNBC reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Downdetector collects user-submitted reports of service problems, meaning the figures do not necessarily reflect the total number of customers affected.

The cause of the reported disruptions was not immediately clear, and there was no indication that all affected institutions were experiencing problems stemming from the same issue.