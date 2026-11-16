Türkiye has been reelected to the Council of the UN's International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for a seventh consecutive term, reaffirming the international community's confidence in the country, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Monday.

In a statement, the ministry said Türkiye secured another term in the council elections held in Qatar on Monday.

The ITU is the UN's specialized agency for information and communication technologies and telecommunications.

"The development is a strong confirmation of the international confidence placed in our country in the fields of science and technology," the ministry said.

Türkiye will continue contributing to international cooperation aimed at shaping the global digital agenda, the statement added.