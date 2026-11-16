ASEAN signs power grid MoU and discusses regional oil stockpiling

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) signed a memorandum of understanding on the ASEAN Power Grid among its member states, while five countries expressed interest in regional oil stockpiling, Philippine Trade Secretary Cristina Roque said Monday following the 28th ASEAN Economic Community Council meeting.

The power grid aims to connect ASEAN countries to strengthen energy security by enabling cross-border electricity supplies, she said.

Roque added that the Philippines, as the bloc's current chair, led discussions on regional oil stockpiling to help member states manage supply disruptions and mitigate risks to businesses and consumers during periods of global uncertainties.

She clarified that the five countries -- Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and the United Arab Emirates, an ASEAN sectoral dialogue partner -- had expressed interest in stockpiling oil in countries with suitable storage facilities.

Under the arrangement, participating countries would maintain oil reserves across the region, allowing members to source supplies from nearby countries when needed and reduce transportation and logistics costs, she said.

She said participation would be voluntary, with countries able to join the arrangement as the need arises.

On food security, Roque said ASEAN had agreed on practical cooperation to strengthen agricultural productivity, contributing to more stable food supplies and greater regional food security.

ASEAN also signed the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA), "the world's first region-wide digital economy" framework agreement.

"We are building a more integrated digital economy for nearly 680 million people, with the potential to double its value from an estimated $1 trillion to $2 trillion by 2030," she said.

DEFA provides a common framework for a more "seamless, secure and interconnected" ASEAN digital marketplace, and it covers key areas of cooperation, including digital trade and cross-border e-commerce, to make it easier for businesses to offer goods and services across the regional market, Roque said.





