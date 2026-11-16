Mexican president arrives in China for APEC summit, set to meet Xi

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum arrived in southern China on Monday for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, where she will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping amid trade tensions between the two countries.

Sheinbaum landed in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, according to state-run CGTN.

Mexico's presidency confirmed on Nov. 12 that Sheinbaum would hold bilateral talks with Xi during the Nov. 18-19 summit, focusing on technology, renewable energy, environmental cooperation, and scientific development.

The meeting comes after Mexico's Congress approved tariffs of up to 50% on more than 1,400 products imported from China and other countries without free trade agreements with Mexico.

The measures, effective since January, cover automobiles, auto parts, textiles, footwear, and household appliances.

China criticized the restrictions, while Mexico defended them as necessary to protect domestic manufacturing.

China is Mexico's second-largest source of imports after the US, with bilateral trade volume exceeding $100 billion annually since 2023.

Sheinbaum, making her first visit to China as president, will also promote her government's Plan Mexico investment strategy.

She is scheduled to meet leaders from Canada, Australia, and Vietnam, according to the Mexican presidency.

US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi are also expected to attend the Shenzhen summit.



