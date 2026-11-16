Iran says 2 oil tankers hit mines, catch fire in Strait of Hormuz

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said Monday that two oil tankers struck naval mines and caught fire while attempting to cross the southern Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement, its public relations office alleged that the vessels were operating under the direct guidance of US officers and with support from American fighter jets.

The tankers suffered several powerful explosions, illuminating the sky over the strait for hours, it said.

The statement said the vessels were near two tankers involved in earlier incidents, claiming that six tankers had caught fire and were sinking in the waterway since Sunday.

Pollution from the explosions had spread across the strait's waters and shores, it added.

The IRGC Navy described its actions as a response to the US naval blockade and violations of Iranian navigation rules.

"The southern American-created route in the Strait of Hormuz has been mined with walls of fire," it said, warning shipowners against cooperating with the US military.

The statement did not identify the vessels or provide details on casualties.

Iranian forces have repeatedly reported tankers striking mines while using routes Tehran describes as unauthorized, amid the conflict with the US and Washington's naval blockade of Iranian ports.

The Strait of Hormuz links the Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and is a key route for international oil shipments.





