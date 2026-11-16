Jordan blocks Telegram to counter attempts to spread ‘extremism, radicalization’

Jordan said Monday that it has blocked the Telegram messaging application as part of efforts to prevent the spread of "extremism and radicalization" through digital platforms, in the wake of last month's church attack.

In a statement carried by the official Petra news agency, the Public Security Directorate said the decision was aimed at strengthening digital security, protecting users and reducing risks associated with illegal activities on online platforms.

The measure was intended to counter the use of digital platforms to facilitate cybercrime, threats, blackmail and the dissemination of illegal content, including attempts to promote "extremism and radicalization that could threaten national security," it added.

The directorate stressed that its actions are consistent with existing legislation and aimed at protecting public safety.

It said authorities will continue taking necessary measures to address crimes and violations committed in cyberspace.

The statement did not specify how long the Telegram ban will remain in place or identify any particular incidents that prompted the decision.

However, the move comes amid heightened security concerns following an Oct. 23 attack on mourners attending a funeral at a Greek Orthodox church in Jordan's southern Karak governorate that killed nine people and wounded 34 others.

Jordan's State Security Court on Sunday sentenced three men to death after convicting them of carrying out the attack.



