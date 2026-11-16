3 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza: Medical sources

Three Palestinians were killed in Gaza on Sunday, including two in an Israeli drone strike near Rafah and another who died from injuries sustained in an earlier attack, according to medical sources.

The drone strike targeted an area near Muawiya Mosque in Al-Mawasi northwest of Rafah, killing Ahmed Saeed Fathi Abdeen and Moataz Hajji and wounding several others.

A source at Gaza's crossings authority said the attack targeted an Economy Ministry post that monitors trucks carrying goods into the territory through the Kerem Shalom crossing.

Abdeen, 34, was among the employees working at the post, the source said.

The same site was struck on Oct. 28, killing six government employees. Gaza's Government Media Office said they were inspecting incoming goods to ensure their safety and prevent smuggling.

In Gaza City, Abdullah Mazen Hassouna, 28, died of wounds sustained in an earlier Israeli strike on a displacement tent on Al-Jalaa Street, a medical source said.

Another Palestinian was wounded by Israeli military gunfire in the Al-Satr al-Gharbi area of Khan Younis.

Local sources also reported continued artillery shelling east of Gaza City and Israeli naval fire along its coast.

In Jabalia, Israeli military vehicles and quadcopter drones fired heavily at homes and tents sheltering displaced Palestinians, the sources said.

Witnesses in central Gaza said Israeli quadcopters dropped boxes containing explosives near the Wadi Gaza Bridge on Salah al-Din Street, triggering large explosions.

Israeli violations of a ceasefire agreement had killed 1,643 Palestinians and wounded 5,964 others as of Saturday, according to the latest figures released by Gaza's Health Ministry.

Since October 2023, Israel has waged a genocidal war on Gaza, killing more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounding over 176,000, most of them women and children.

The war has also destroyed around 90% of the territory's infrastructure, while the UN estimates reconstruction costs at about $71.4 billion.





