UN chief calls for 'safe, voluntary' return of Rohingya during 16th ASEAN-UN Summit

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for accountability for "grave violations" against the Rohingya and conditions for their "safe, voluntary, dignified and sustainable return," nearly a decade after their forced displacement, at the 16th ASEAN-UN Summit.

Guterres said the world faces "strong headwinds, raging conflicts, unchecked climate change, soaring humanitarian needs, a cost-of-living crisis, and rising tariffs and energy costs."

He also highlighted the regional impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, including the situation in the Black Sea, and crises in the Middle East, particularly disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea.

He reaffirmed the UN's "unconditional commitment" to defending the rights and freedoms of navigation in all situations.

"Our increasingly multipolar world requires a multilateral system that effectively supports and represents rising economic and political powers like yours," he said, calling for a stronger global financial system capable of shielding developing countries from repeated economic shocks, reform of the UN Security Council and international financial institutions, and greater support for climate-vulnerable countries to build disaster resilience, as well as just transition to renewable energy.

Peace is needed from Gaza and Yemen to the wider Middle East, Ukraine, Sudan, and beyond, Guterres said.

He commended ASEAN's efforts, including progress in negotiations on a code of conduct in the South China Sea and its role in helping sustain the ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand.

Guterres also expressed deep concern over "the continuing crisis in Myanmar," saying human suffering had reached "epic proportions."

He urged all parties to protect civilians, uphold international law, and allow "safe, sustained and unhindered" humanitarian access.

On the Rohingya, Guterres said the community was still awaiting accountability for "grave violations and conditions for a safe, voluntary, dignified and sustainable return," nearly a decade after their forced mass displacement.

"Until these conditions are met, states have a duty to protect those fleeing violence and persecution," he said.

The UN will continue supporting the implementation of ASEAN's Five-Point Consensus and an "inclusive, Myanmar-led political solution" that addresses the "root causes" of the crisis, ends violence across the country, ensures "the immediate and unconditional release of all those arbitrarily detained," and guarantees that Myanmar's people can exercise their rights freely and peacefully, he added.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. noted in his opening address that ASEAN-UN cooperation spans peace and security, including efforts to combat human trafficking, online scams, and illicit drugs, as well as peacekeeping and maintaining Southeast Asia as a nuclear-weapon-free region. Other areas include trade facilitation, the ASEAN Power Grid, sustainable minerals development, food security, disaster management, and climate action.



