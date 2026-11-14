UN mission reinforces presence in eastern Congo amid deadly rebel attacks

The UN mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday said it has reinforced its security presence in North Kivu province following persistent deadly attacks by suspected Allied Democratic Forces rebels.

The move aims to improve protection for civilians exposed to attacks by armed groups, particularly in the Cantine-Aloya region, brigade commander Alexandre Masangura told UN Radio Okapi.

The mission plans to deploy mobile operational bases and intensify joint patrols with Congolese forces in Beni territory, Masangura said.

The strengthened security measures follow a deadly attack in Cantine-Aloya last week that killed 66 civilians, including three health workers.

World Health Organization chief Tedros Ghebreyesus said earlier this week that insecurity remained one of the greatest obstacles to the Ebola response in Congo.

In a post on US social media platform X, Tedros said armed groups had attacked Cantine-Aloya, killing 66 civilians and looting and burning three health facilities.

The violence has raised concerns about the safety of health workers and the delivery of medical services in areas affected by armed groups.

Ugandan and Congolese forces have been conducting joint military operations against the Allied Democratic Forces since 2021.

The rebel group, which has operated in eastern Congo for years, is affiliated with the terrorist group ISIS (Daesh).

The UN mission said reinforcing the presence of peacekeepers in Beni was part of a broader strategy to support security operations and improve civilian protection in areas most exposed to violence.





