Türkiye, Qatar reaffirm defense ties, call for diplomacy on Iran

Türkiye and Qatar reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening defense cooperation, expanding economic ties and promoting regional stability, while calling for a diplomatic resolution to the US-Iran conflict, according to a joint communique.

The statement, issued Friday, followed the 12th meeting of the Türkiye-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee, held in Istanbul under the chairmanship of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The meeting brought together ministers responsible for cooperation under the agreement establishing the committee on Dec. 19, 2014.