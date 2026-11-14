Netanyahu discusses possible resumption of attacks on Iran with Eisenkot: Israeli media

Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the possible resumption of attacks on Iran with Gadi Eisenkot, who has been tasked with forming the next government, Israeli media reported Friday.

According to Channel 12, Netanyahu held the meeting Thursday and sought to share intelligence on Iran with Eisenkot.

The broadcaster cited an "informed" source who said the intelligence "could change his view" of Netanyahu's motives for resuming attacks.

Eisenkot was not aware that Mossad chief Roman Gofman was visiting Washington to discuss the issue, said Channel 12.

It did not indicate whether Eisenkot was deliberately kept uninformed about Gofman's visit.

The meeting came amid a political transition in Israel after Netanyahu's bloc lost its parliamentary majority in the Oct. 27 elections and Eisenkot was tasked with forming a new government.

Eisenkot had warned Netanyahu against carrying out unnecessary military operations before a government is formed.