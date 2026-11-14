Russia, Ukraine trade deadly overnight strikes, leaving 5 killed, 18 injured

At least five people were killed and at least 18 others injured in Russian and Ukrainian attacks overnight and on Saturday, said officials from both countries.

Three people were killed in a Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's Belgorod region, the regional operational headquarters said.

A drone hit a private house in the settlement of Proletarsky, killing a married couple and their 24-year-old daughter.

One man was injured, it said. One house in the settlement was completely destroyed and another was damaged, it added.

Seven more people were injured in attacks on the villages of Pochayevo, Novostroyevka-Pervaya, and Rzhevka and on the town of Shebekino, it said.

In a separate statement, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said one woman was killed in a drone attack in the settlement of Yasna Polyana in the Kramatorsk district of the eastern Donetsk region, and three private houses caught fire.

In the Sumy region, a strike on the city of Hlukhiv on the morning of Nov. 14 injured three people, said regional head Oleg Grigorov.

In the Kharkiv region, seven settlements came under attack over the past day, killing one person and injuring two, according to the report. Two people were injured in the Dnipropetrovsk region, where apartment buildings were damaged.

In the coastal Odesa region, nearly 50,000 people lost electricity after a morning strike on a DTEK Odesa power grids facility in the north of the region, said regional military administration head Oleg Kiper.

"Energy workers have already started repair work to return electricity to every home as soon as possible," he said.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry said overnight strikes hit an energy facility in the Chernihiv region, which supports Ukraine's defense industry enterprises and logistics centers used to store military property, and a dry cargo ship at sea that was delivering military cargo to the port of Odesa.

The ministry also said two locomotives were hit near the Matveyevka railway station in the Zaporizhzhia region, which were used to move cargo for Ukrainian forces.

Neither side's claims could be independently verified due to the conditions of war.