Houthi attacks kill 51, wound 85 in Yemen’s Taiz over 12 days, rights group says

A Yemeni human rights center said Saturday it had documented the killing of 51 civilians and the injury of 85 others, including 43 children and 19 women, in Houthi attacks in Yemen's southwestern Taiz province over a 12-day period.

In a statement, the Taiz Human Rights Center said the period covered Nov. 1-12, noting that the casualties resulted from attacks involving ballistic missiles, artillery shelling, sniper fire, gunfire and landmines.

Thirteen children and three women were among those killed, while the 85 injured included 30 children and 16 women, the center said.

It said three attacks targeting Al-Najd market in Al-Misrakh district, Al-Athawer village in Haifan district and the Al-Hadara popular market in Al-Wazi'iyah district had collectively killed 43 civilians and wounded 30 others, as part of the overall toll.

The Houthi attacks also included the abduction of civilians, raids on homes and the destruction of some houses, as well as attacks on property and health and educational facilities, according to the statement.

The Houthis had issued no immediate comment on the figures.

The developments come as Yemeni armed forces vowed to continue operations to achieve the objectives of Operation "Dawn of Yemen," while taking measures to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.

The operation, launched on Oct. 5, aims to restore state institutions from Houthi control and recapture the capital Sanaa, according to Rashad al-Alimi, head of the Presidential Leadership Council.

Fighting between government forces and the Houthis has intensified since July, particularly in Taiz province, which overlooks the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

The escalation has ended a period of relative calm in Yemen that began in April 2022, further worsening the country's humanitarian crisis.

Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government since 2015 against the Houthis, who have controlled Sanaa and several other provinces since the previous year.





