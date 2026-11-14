Türkiye publishes law approving ratification of Mecca joint defense pact

A law approving Türkiye's ratification of a joint defense agreement with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia was published on Saturday in the country's Official Gazette

The law covers the "Mecca Agreement for Joint Defense Between the Republic of Türkiye, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," signed in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on Aug. 7, 2026.

Under the legislation, the law takes effect upon publication. Turkish parliament approved the measure with 279 votes to 119 on Nov. 5.

A total of 398 lawmakers participated in the vote in the 592-member parliament.

Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement during a trilateral summit in Mecca on Aug. 7.

Under the agreement, the three countries pledged to strengthen collective security, deepen defense cooperation and promote peace and stability in the region and beyond.



