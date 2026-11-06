US military leaders hold counterterrorism summit to address emerging threats

Senior US military and intelligence officials gathered in Colorado this week for the third annual USNORTHCOM Counterterrorism Summit to assess evolving terrorist threats and strengthen efforts to protect the American homeland.

Gen. Gregory Guillot, commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and US Northern Command (USNORTHCOM), and Adm. Frank Bradley, commander of US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), co-chaired the summit Thursday at Peterson Space Force Base.

The meeting brought together senior leaders and experts from across the Department of Defense and US government agencies, including the National Security Council, National Counterterrorism Center, Homeland Security Council and federal law enforcement partners.

Discussions focused on assessing both longstanding and emerging terrorist threats, improving intelligence sharing and coordinating government capabilities to disrupt terrorist networks before they reach US borders.

"Effective asymmetric defense of the United States requires more than military capability," Gen. Guillot said, stressing the importance of integrating intelligence, law enforcement, legal authorities, operational readiness and international partnerships.

Participants also examined ways to strengthen cooperation between military and civilian agencies, align strategic priorities and address gaps in the country's layered homeland defense system.

Bradley, for his part, warned that terrorism remains a threat to Americans and US interests both at home and abroad.





