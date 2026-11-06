Canada, Lebanon launch partnership on security, resilience

Canada and Lebanon have launched a new partnership focused on security and stability, Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand announced Friday.

Anand said she and her Lebanese counterpart Youssef Raggi, formally launched the Canada-Lebanon Partnership for Security and Resilience during a meeting in Ottawa.

"It builds on a longstanding friendship strengthened by generations of Lebanese Canadians," Anand said on US social media company X.

She said they also discussed developments in southern Lebanon and the need to protect civilians and ensure humanitarian access.

"Canada remains committed to supporting Lebanese sovereignty, bolstering the Lebanese government and pursuing efforts to restore lasting security and stability," Anand added.