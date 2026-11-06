Erdoğan says international institutions once again 'watching from sidelines' atrocities unfold in Gaza, as in Rwanda, Srebrenica, others

Speaking at the TRT World Forum in Istanbul, Erdoğan accused international institutions of standing by as atrocities unfolded in Gaza, drawing parallels with their failures to prevent past tragedies in Rwanda and Srebrenica.

Erdoğan said recent regional developments had exposed the international system's inability to uphold justice, protect civilians and enforce international agreements.

The Turkish president also criticized the failure to implement the Gaza peace agreement, which Türkiye helped broker.

"The Gaza Peace Agreement, which we also helped broker, is not being implemented," Erdoğan said, stressing that "everyone must understand that no problem can be resolved this way."

Erdoğan further condemned what he described as escalating efforts to forcibly displace Palestinians from their homeland.

"Occupier terrorism, which seeks to forcibly displace Palestinians from their ancestral homeland, is becoming increasingly brazen every day under the indifferent gaze of the modern world," he said.

His remarks highlighted Türkiye's growing criticism of international institutions over their response to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the failure to enforce agreements intended to restore peace and stability.





