Pashinyan says Armenia, Türkiye to establish diplomatic relations ‘in the near future’

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday expressed confidence that Armenia and Türkiye would establish diplomatic relations "in the near future."

Speaking at the 2026 World Armenian Summit, Pashinyan said he was confident that relations would be established based on mutual recognition of each other's territorial integrity, sovereignty and borders.

"Armenia and Türkiye have not yet established diplomatic relations, but I am confident that these relations will be established in the near future, based on the recognition of each other's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and borders," state-run Armenpress news agency quoted Pashinyan as saying.

"And I believe this is a fact that we must acknowledge," he added.

Türkiye and Armenia do not have diplomatic relations, and their land border has been closed since 1993. The two countries launched a normalization process in late 2021, appointing retired Turkish Ambassador Serdar Kilic and Armenian Parliament Deputy Speaker Ruben Rubinyan as special envoys.

During a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York in September, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Pashinyan discussed advancing normalization, strengthening trade and economic ties, and improving regional transport links.

During the meeting, Erdoğan invited Pashinyan to attend the COP31 Leaders' Summit in Türkiye. Pashinyan accepted the invitation.



