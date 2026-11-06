Iraq proposes regional diplomatic mission to Iran, US as Tehran outlines plan to resume talks

Iraq on Friday proposed forming a committee of regional foreign ministers to visit Tehran and Washington in search of peaceful solutions to ongoing disputes, as Iran outlined its plan to resume negotiations with the US.

The proposal came during a phone call between Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, according to a statement by Iraq's Foreign Ministry.

During the conversation, Araghchi presented Tehran's vision for preparing to resume negotiations with Washington, which had previously been put forward ahead of the US midterm elections.

The Iranian proposal includes setting a timetable for launching negotiations, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and revisiting points agreed upon during previous understandings reached in Pakistan.

It also includes additional provisions concerning Iran's nuclear program, the statement said.

Hussein thanked Araghchi for outlining Tehran's proposal and discussed the US midterm elections, their results and potential implications for regional developments.

Iraq warns of escalating regional tensions

The Iraqi minister warned that tensions were escalating across the region amid continued concerns over a possible resumption of military operations.

He stressed the need for practical measures to contain the escalation and create conditions conducive to reducing tensions.

Both ministers emphasized the importance of continued communication and coordination among regional countries, particularly neighboring states, to prevent further escalation and promote security and stability.

Strait of Hormuz remains central to negotiations

The diplomatic discussions come amid efforts to end the conflict that began Feb. 28, when the US and Israel launched military attacks against Iran, prompting retaliatory Iranian strikes.

Washington and Tehran reached understandings during Pakistan-mediated negotiations in April, followed by further diplomatic and technical discussions aimed at implementing arrangements to reduce tensions.

However, disagreements over sanctions relief, maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz and broader regional security arrangements have continued to complicate efforts to reach a lasting settlement.

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global energy shipments, has remained a central issue in negotiations, with Iran seeking a greater role in managing maritime traffic through the strategic waterway.





