Mecca alliance open to regional countries sharing common peace vision: Turkish FM Fidan

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that regional countries sharing a common vision of peace could join the Mecca defense alliance.

Fidan made the remarks in an article titled The Role of Regional Ownership in Our Foreign Policy: the Mecca Defense Alliance, written for the November issue of Anadolu's monthly magazine, AA Briefing.

Fidan said Türkiye signed the Mecca Agreement for Joint Defense with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia because they share its vision of "regional solutions to regional problems."

He said the alliance aims to contribute to regional stability by strengthening deterrence.

`He stressed that the global governance system is going through a turbulent period and that the Middle East is at the center of global challenges.

"The Mecca Defense Alliance lies at the intersection of our strategic foreign policy priorities, which can be summarized as strengthening regional peace and stability, supporting development and prosperity, expanding the institutional framework of our foreign relations, and contributing to the transformation of the global system," Fidan said.

In his article, Fidan also offered assessments of the institutional framework of foreign relations, the global governance system and Türkiye's vision for the future.



