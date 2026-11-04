Blue tsunami in the US overturned balances

The Democrats gaining control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives in the US midterm elections, thus securing control of both houses of Congress, resonated widely in the world press.

International news organizations evaluated the results as a severe defeat for US President Donald Trump and the Republican administration, and a historic victory for the Democrats. International news agency Reuters drew attention to the Democrats' victories in some traditionally strong Republican areas after many years.



Reuters wrote that the election results revealed the voters' deep discomfort with Trump's economic management and his decision to start a war against Iran.

Another international news agency, Associated Press (AP), described the Democrats' taking control of both houses of Congress as an extremely severe defeat for the Republican administration in Washington.

US-based CNN reported that the Democrats achieved a historic success in the midterm elections and made significant gains in traditionally Republican strongholds.