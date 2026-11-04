Palestinian students exposed to Israeli tear gas at West Bank school

Several Palestinian students were exposed to tear gas Wednesday after Israeli forces fired canisters toward a school in Al-Mughayyir village in the occupied West Bank, local sources told Anadolu.

The forces also detained a teacher and blocked the school entrance in the village, northeast of Ramallah, the sources said, without specifying how many students were affected or what happened to the teacher afterward.

The sources added that villages and towns in the area have faced repeated Israeli military raids and occupier attacks targeting Palestinians and their property.

Israeli military operations and occupier violence have escalated across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since the start of Israel's war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, according to Palestinian and UN data.





