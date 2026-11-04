US Pacific Command says North Korean missile launches pose 'no immediate threat'

US Pacific Command said Tuesday it is monitoring missile launches by North Korea and consulting closely with regional allies and partners.

"We are aware of the missile launches by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea on Nov. 4 (KST) and are consulting closely with our allies and partners," the command said in a statement.

"Based on current assessments, this event does not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or to our allies."

The statement reaffirmed the United States' commitment to protecting its territory and maintaining security commitments in the Indo-Pacific region.

"The United States remains committed to the defense of the U.S. homeland and our allies in the region," the command said.



