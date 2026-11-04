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News Asia North Korea fires 'unidentified' projectile toward East Sea: South Korea

North Korea fires 'unidentified' projectile toward East Sea: South Korea

South Korea’s JCS says North Korea fired an unidentified projectile toward the East Sea, with no further details or Pyongyang confirmation, days after multiple short-range missile launches from Wonsan and a cluster bomb test for tactical missiles.

Anadolu Agency ASIA
Published November 04,2026 08:51 AM
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NORTH KOREA FIRES UNIDENTIFIED PROJECTILE TOWARD EAST SEA: SOUTH KOREA

North Korea Wednesday fired an unidentified projectile toward the East Sea, the South Korean military claimed.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launch but provided no further details, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.

There was no immediate confirmation of the latest test by Pyongyang.

The latest launch came days after North Korea fired around a dozen short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea from the Wonsan area last week.

On Saturday, Pyongyang also tested a cluster bomb that can be mounted on tactical ballistic missiles.