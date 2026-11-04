Trump blames Fox News for Republican losses in US midterm elections

US President Donald Trump blamed Fox News on Wednesday for Republican losses in the midterm elections, accusing the network of undermining conservative candidates by giving airtime to Democrats.

"Fox News bears responsibility for these losses by constantly and consistently putting on the Democrat opposition, and worse," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

He singled out former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, questioning why the network allowed him to appear on air and offer advice on governing the country, while claiming he had left office in disgrace.

Trump has repeatedly criticized Fox News commentators and editorial decisions that diverged from his political positions throughout the election cycle.

The remarks came as Democrats were projected by US media to win control of the Senate and appeared on course to secure a majority in the House of Representatives, threatening to constrain Trump's legislative agenda.



