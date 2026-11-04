French politicians hail Democrats' victory in US midterm elections

French politicians on Wednesday welcomed the Democrats' victory in the US midterm elections, describing the outcome as a setback for President Donald Trump.

French Economy Minister Roland Lescure described the Democrats' victory as "undeniable," noting that the result had been acknowledged even by Trump himself.

Speaking to broadcaster BFMTV, Lescure said Trump would find himself in a "quite weakened" position on domestic policy, effectively facing a situation of "cohabitation."

However, he cautioned that the US president would remain in control of foreign policy, pointing to what he described as Trump's "unpredictable character."

Raphael Glucksmann, a social-democratic presidential candidate, hailed what he called a "victory of democracy and decency" following the Democrats' electoral gains, according to BFMTV.

"There is no inevitability in politics and this democratic resurgence is a message of hope for all," Glucksmann said.

He nevertheless warned that Trump retained a "major capacity for international disruption" despite the electoral setback.

Speaking to broadcaster RTL, leader of far-right National Rally (RN) party Jordan Bardella, suggested that the economic consequences of the US intervention in Iran may have contributed to Trump's electoral defeat.

Bardella stressed that the choice of American voters must be respected, regardless of the election outcome.

The remarks came after US midterm elections on Tuesday, in which Democrats were projected to win control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives, a setback for Trump and his Republican Party.

Democrats were projected by US media to secure 53 Senate seats, compared with 42 for Republicans, as counting continued in the remaining races.

The party was also poised to win at least 218 seats in the 435-member House of Representatives, the threshold needed for a majority.





