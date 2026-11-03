Greenland parliament approves defense deal expanding US military presence

Greenland's parliament approved a defense agreement with the US and Denmark on Tuesday, paving the way for an expanded American military presence on the Arctic island, Danish broadcaster DR reported.

The agreement received 16 votes in favor, none against, while seven lawmakers abstained following a parliamentary debate, according to the broadcaster.

The deal must now be approved by the Danish Parliament, where the legislative process is scheduled to begin on Nov. 12 and conclude on Nov. 19.

The agreement will enter into force once the US receives official notification that both the Greenlandic and Danish parliaments have approved it.

Signed in late September by the US, Denmark and Greenland, the agreement updates a 1951 defense pact and provides for an expanded US military presence on the island.

It also aims to strengthen NATO's role in Arctic security.

The agreement follows months of tensions sparked by US President Donald Trump's repeated calls for American control or ownership of Greenland.





