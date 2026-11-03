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Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel dies after collision in match

Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel has died as a result of injuries he suffered in a sickening collision with FC Andorra's goalkeeper in a Spanish second division match, his club said Tuesday. "We announce the tragic passing, this Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at 8:00 am, of Jesus de Miguel Alameda," Tenerife said in a statement.

Reuters SPORTS
Published November 03,2026 02:52 PM
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TENERIFE STRIKER JESUS DE MIGUEL DIES AFTER COLLISION IN MATCH

Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel died on Tuesday at the age of 30, a day ⁠after suffering a ⁠cardiac arrest following a collision during a match, the Spanish second-tier club said.

"Racked ⁠with pain, with a lump in our throats and unable to believe that this is true, from CD Tenerife we communicate the tragic passing of Jesus de Miguel Alameda," the club said.

"There ⁠are ⁠no words of comfort; there is absolutely nothing that can alleviate this feeling overflowing with sadness."

The match against FC Andorra was abandoned seven minutes into stoppage time after ⁠De Miguel collapsed following a collision with away goalkeeper Jesus Owono, who had rushed out of his area to clear a long ball and struck ⁠the ‌striker ‌in the chest with ⁠his knee.

Medical staff ‌treated the player on the pitch for more ⁠than five minutes ⁠before he was taken to ⁠hospital by ambulance.