Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel dies after collision in match

Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel died on Tuesday at the age of 30, a day ⁠after suffering a ⁠cardiac arrest following a collision during a match, the Spanish second-tier club said.

"Racked ⁠with pain, with a lump in our throats and unable to believe that this is true, from CD Tenerife we communicate the tragic passing of Jesus de Miguel Alameda," the club said.

"There ⁠are ⁠no words of comfort; there is absolutely nothing that can alleviate this feeling overflowing with sadness."

The match against FC Andorra was abandoned seven minutes into stoppage time after ⁠De Miguel collapsed following a collision with away goalkeeper Jesus Owono, who had rushed out of his area to clear a long ball and struck ⁠the ‌striker ‌in the chest with ⁠his knee.

Medical staff ‌treated the player on the pitch for more ⁠than five minutes ⁠before he was taken to ⁠hospital by ambulance.







