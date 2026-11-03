Somalia condemns Israeli envoy’s accreditation in breakaway Somaliland

Somalia strongly condemned on Tuesday Israel's "purported accreditation" of its ambassador in the breakaway region of Somaliland.

Mogadishu said the Israeli move is null and void, and Somali national unity is not negotiable.

A Foreign Ministry statement on Tel Aviv's actions, undertaken without the consent of the Federal Government of Somalia, said it constitutes a flagrant violation of Somalia's sovereignty, territorial integrity and unity. Somalia rejects it as null and void and without legal effect.

It said Hargeisa and the breakaway Somaliland region remain an integral and inseparable part of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

"The establishment of diplomatic relations and permanent diplomatic missions requires the consent of the sovereign State, as provided for in the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations," it said.

The ministry indicated that no unilateral act can bypass that requirement or alter the status of Somali territory.

"These measures compound Israel's unlawful recognition of December 2025, already rejected by the African Union, IGAD (Intergovernmental Authority on Development), the League of Arab States and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation," it added.

The Foreign Ministry warned that amid heightened insecurity in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, actions that encourage fragmentation and disregard internationally recognized borders risk deepening tensions in an already fragile region.

Mogadishu demanded that Israel "immediately" reverse the measures, and urged all states and international organizations to reject them and refrain from any engagement that would confer legitimacy upon them.

It said the federal government reserves the right to employ all appropriate diplomatic, political and legal avenues under international law to defend the country's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.



