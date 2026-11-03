Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted drone in eastern kingdom

The Saudi-led coalition said Tuesday it intercepted and destroyed a drone in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, the second interception it announced for the day.

The coalition did not identify who launched the drone or say whether the interception caused injuries or damage.

Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki earlier said on US social media company X that the coalition intercepted and destroyed a drone above the Mecca region in western Saudi Arabia. He gave no details on injuries or damage.

On Monday, the coalition said it intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile and two drones fired by the Houthi group in Yemen toward Saudi territory.

The interceptions come amid escalating hostilities between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition, which supports Yemen's internationally recognized government.

Saudi Arabia has led the military coalition against the Houthis since March 2015, after the group seized Yemen's capital, Sanaa, and parts of the country in 2014.





