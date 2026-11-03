Google AI chatbot may violate EU press copyright rules, court adviser warns

Google's artificial intelligence chatbot Gemini may violate press publishers' copyright-related rights by retrieving and reusing online news articles to generate responses, an adviser to the EU's top court said Tuesday.

In an opinion delivered to the Court of Justice of the EU, First Advocate General Maciej Szpunar said AI chatbots could infringe publishers' rights under certain circumstances.

The opinion concerns a case brought by Hungarian media company Like Company against Google Ireland over Gemini's use of articles published on the company's news portals.

Like Company alleged that Google used its articles to train Gemini's large language models and repeatedly reproduced their content and made it available to the public through the chatbot.

The Budapest Regional Court referred the case to the EU court, seeking clarification on whether using press articles to train AI models and reproducing their content in chatbot responses violated publishers' rights under EU law.