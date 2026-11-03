Galatasaray beat Stuttgart 2-0 in Champions League

Türkiye's Galatasaray defeated German side Stuttgart 2-0 in the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, with Batrakov scoring twice in the first half.

The Istanbul side took the lead in the 12th minute when Sallai collected Torreira's pass on the right side of the penalty area and crossed toward the far post.

Stuttgart's defense failed to clear the ball, allowing Batrakov to shoot from the right side of the box. Goalkeeper Bredlow got a touch, but the ball struck the crossbar before crossing the goal line.

Galatasaray doubled their advantage three minutes later when Batrakov ran onto a pass from Sanchez, broke through Stuttgart's defense and fired between Bredlow's legs to make it 2-0.

Stuttgart nearly reduced the deficit eight minutes later when Leweling's effort struck both posts before bouncing back into play.

The visitors continued to search for a goal, with Fuhrich firing narrowly wide in the 42nd minute after his shot deflected off the Galatasaray defense.

Galatasaray goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir made several important saves in the second half to preserve his team's lead.

He denied an effort in the 56th minute before stopping shots from Stuttgart's Deniz Undav in the 63rd minute and Fuhrich two minutes later.

Cakir also prevented Stuttgart from scoring in the 86th minute, rushing off his line to block Pejcinovic's attempt after the forward broke through the defense.

The match ended 2-0, earning Galatasaray all three points.





