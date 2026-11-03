EU issues guidelines urging citizens to prepare for first 72 hours of emergencies

The European Commission on Tuesday presented new guidelines aimed at strengthening public preparedness for emergencies, focusing on helping citizens remain self-sufficient during the first 72 hours of a crisis and integrating preparedness education into schools.

The guidelines, presented by Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib, seek to equip individuals and communities with the knowledge and tools needed to protect themselves and others during emergencies, according to a statement.

One of the key priorities is 72-hour self-sufficiency, encouraging people to be prepared to meet their essential needs during the first three days of a crisis.

The commission recommends that citizens prepare essential emergency supplies and grab bags to ensure access to basic necessities in the immediate aftermath of disasters.

Another key focus is preparedness education, with the guidelines encouraging member states to integrate emergency preparedness into early childhood and primary school curricula.

The commission also announced plans to establish an annual EU Preparedness Day, with its first edition scheduled for October 2027.

The measures form part of the EU Preparedness Union Strategy, adopted in March 2025, which aims to strengthen Europe's ability to anticipate, prevent and respond to crises and emerging threats.





