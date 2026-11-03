Iran delivers ‘firm, rational’ response to US, says ‘ball in America’s court to prevent war’

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said Tuesday that Tehran has delivered a "firm and rational" response to Washington, stressing that the US must now decide whether to prevent another war.

Speaking during a parliamentary session, Qalibaf, who is also leading Iran's negotiating team in talks with the US, said Tehran remained prepared for both diplomacy and military confrontation.

"Iran has delivered a firm and rational response to the American side, and now the ball is in America's court to prevent war," he said.

He stressed that Iran's armed forces remained at the highest level of defensive readiness.

"If Washington makes another strategic mistake, it should know that this time it will face a new battlefield and will find itself even more desperate to seek a way out," he warned.

Qalibaf also accused the US of pursuing a longstanding policy aimed at dominating Iran, saying Washington had previously relied on compliant governments but now employed military, economic and psychological warfare.

He said Iran would not surrender to military threats, warning that any miscalculation by Washington would trigger an unpredictable response.

Qalibaf added that Iran's military response to any renewed attack would not be limited by geographical boundaries.

The remarks come amid ongoing indirect diplomatic contacts between Tehran and Washington following the war launched by the US and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28.

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Tehran continued exchanging messages with Washington through mediators, adding that Iran's revised seven-stage diplomatic proposal could be fully implemented within two days.

Baqaei said progress toward restoring security in the Strait of Hormuz depended on Washington ending its naval blockade and addressing Iranian demands, including sanctions relief and the release of frozen assets.

Tehran has maintained that it remains open to diplomacy while warning that its armed forces are prepared to respond to any renewed military action.