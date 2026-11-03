Türkiye, South Korea sign deal on cooperation in financing nuclear power plants

Türkiye and South Korea signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in financing nuclear power plants on Tuesday.

The announcement came during a joint news conference held by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his South Korean counterpart Lee Jae Myung in Seoul.

Erdogan said they discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation across various sectors "in a dynamic and forward-looking manner" during their one-on-one meeting.

The two leaders also discussed steps to expand bilateral trade from last year's $11 billion to the target of $15 billion, he added.

Noting that Ankara and Seoul share similar views on global issues, Erdogan expressed Türkiye's support for dialogue to achieve lasting peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

The Turkish president stressed that bilateral defense cooperation is delivering results, calling for more joint projects like Türkiye's Firtina howitzers and Altay main battle tanks.

For his part, Lee said they agreed to deepen defense industry cooperation.





