European trade unions protest in Brussels over workers' rights, firefighters' resources

European trade unions representing agricultural workers and firefighters staged demonstrations in Brussels on Tuesday, calling for stronger labor protections, better working conditions, and increased investment in emergency services, according to union statements and local media reports.

Firefighters from 20 European countries gathered in the Belgian capital to demand more personnel and resources for emergency services, while the European Federation of Food, Agriculture and Tourism Trade Unions (EFFAT) organized a separate rally to defend workers' rights in the agricultural sector.

The firefighters' demonstration began at around 11 am local time (1000GMT) at Brussels' North Station and proceeded toward Tour & Taxis, alongside a delegation of Brussels firefighters and representatives of Belgian trade unions, according to local media.

Organized at the initiative of the European Federation of Public Service Unions, the protest highlighted concerns over staff shortages, increasing emergency callouts, rising forest fires, and climate-related disasters, as well as occupational cancers and deteriorating working conditions.

The unions called on national governments and the EU to increase investment in emergency services to ensure public safety and provide adequate support for firefighters.

EFFAT called on agricultural workers and trade union representatives to gather at Place Jean Rey between 2 pm and 4 pm to demand a fairer agricultural sector and defend social conditionality under the EU's Common Agricultural Policy.

It warned that scrapping the provisions would undermine protections for agricultural workers and fair competition among farmers.

The federation stressed that social conditionality is particularly important as the mechanism has been implemented in most EU member states only since 2025.

In Liege, students at the city's conservatory blocked access to their institution to protest increased tuition fees and the end of free music education for children under 12.

Students began gathering before 5.30 am, and organized a day of demonstration, broadcaster RTBF reported.

They criticized the rise in conservatory tuition fees, arguing that it is placing additional financial pressure on students.





