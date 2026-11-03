Bomb threat alert on 2 flights at Rome airport proves false

Italian police reported a false bomb threat Tuesday on two Ryanair flights arriving at Rome's Fiumicino Airport from Lisbon and Dublin, according to the Sky TG24 broadcaster.

The alert followed an anonymous tip alleging the presence of a bomb aboard the two aircraft.

The flight from Lisbon landed at around 9.40 am local time (0840GMT), while the one from Dublin touched down at 10.44 am (0944GMT).

Security checks were carried out on both aircraft, passengers and baggage in line with standard procedures.

Bomb disposal teams also conducted inspections.

The police operation ended shortly after noon, with authorities indicating that no explosives or suspicious devices were found.

Several European countries reported bomb threats Tuesday involving passenger aircraft, prompting security checks at airports in Poland, Spain, Bulgaria and Italy.





