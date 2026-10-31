Lufthansa crew member dies in accident at luxury Indian hotel

A Lufthansa crew member and another foreign guest have died following an accident at a luxury hotel in India, Indian media reported on Saturday.



The reports suggested the two men may have suffered electric shocks while swimming in the hotel pool. Police investigations into the exact cause of the accident were reported to be ongoing.



The German airline confirmed that a flight attendant had died in an accident on Friday during a stopover in Bengaluru.



The Frankfurt-based carrier declined to provide details on the circumstances of the accident or the identity of the deceased, citing the privacy of those affected.



"Our deepest sympathies go out to the family, relatives and friends of our deceased crew member," Lufthansa said.



Indian broadcaster NDTV said the incident had occurred when the two men went swimming in the hotel's third-floor pool.



According to media reports, the deceased Lufthansa employee was a German national, while the second victim was from Slovakia.



During attempts to rescue the two men, another hotel guest from the United States and an Indian pool attendant were injured. Both initially received hospital treatment but are now reported to be out of danger.



The reports said the swimming pool would remain closed for maintenance work. The hotel has pledged to cooperate fully with the investigation.



Bengaluru, a city of several million people, is known as "India's Silicon Valley" because of the high number of IT companies based there.





