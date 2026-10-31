Trump says Russia-Ukraine deal could be near ahead of December’s G20 summit

US President Donald Trump has expressed optimism about reaching a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine, saying a deal could be close ahead of the December G20 summit at his Trump National Doral resort in Florida.

Speaking in an interview with conservative commentator Benny Johnson released Saturday, Trump said there was a "real good chance" of resolving the conflict, pointing to the possibility of an agreement between the two leaders.

"I think we're getting very close to making a deal there," Trump said, acknowledging the deep hostility between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Asked about reports of a possible Russia-Ukraine agreement at the G20, Trump did not rule out the prospect, expressing confidence that negotiations could produce a breakthrough.

"I think there's a real good chance we're going to have that one worked out. Also, we're working out a lot of deals," he said.

He also addressed Iran, saying the US was determined to prevent the country from acquiring nuclear weapons. Trump claimed Iranian military capabilities had been severely weakened, adding that Washington would "finish that off."

Turning to Cuba, Trump predicted that the country's communist leadership would not remain in power much longer, suggesting Washington could turn its attention to the island after Venezuela.

"It's a failed country. We're going to get people back there very soon," he said, adding that Secretary of State Marco Rubio was monitoring the situation closely.





