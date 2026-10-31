Israel’s Eisenkot vows to form broad new government after inconclusive election

Israeli opposition Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot said Saturday that he would work to form a broad new government and so head off the need to hold another election.

In a statement issued after meeting opposition leader Yair Lapid, Eisenkot outlined his coalition conditions and priorities following Tuesday's inconclusive parliamentary election, according to Ynet.

"On the basis of these principles, I intend to establish a broad Zionist government committed to the national interest," he said.

Eisenkot reiterated four conditions for joining a future coalition: "recognition of Israel as a Jewish, democratic, liberal and egalitarian state; commitment to the values of Israel's Declaration of Independence; mandatory military, national or civilian service for all Israeli citizens; and recognition of Hamas as a terrorist organization whose military and governing capabilities in Gaza must be dismantled."

"The door to the government we establish will be open to any elected official who accepts these principles and is prepared to rise to the occasion," he said.

'The public had its say'

He pledged to coordinate with his political partners and broaden their cooperation, stressing that high voter turnout and the challenges facing Israel require efforts to head off any need for another election.

"On October 27, the public had its say," Eisenkot said. "The composition of Israel's next government must be determined solely by Israeli citizens, without outside interference or manipulation."

His immediate priorities include establishing a state commission of inquiry, introducing mandatory service for all citizens, expanding military personnel numbers, and improving benefits and recognition for those serving.

He also pledged to repeal legislation associated with the government's judicial overhaul.

"Don't let anyone mislead you: In Israel, it is the Knesset (parliament) that gives the government its vote of confidence, not the other way around," he said.

Addressing the possibility of further military action against Iran, Eisenkot said his support before a new government takes office would be limited.

"Until the new government is formed, I will support military action only in response to direct and immediate threats against Israel that cannot wait until the government is sworn in," he said.

His remarks followed the announcement of the final Knesset election results, which gave Netanyahu's bloc 53 seats, compared with 48 for the opposition bloc led by Eisenkot and 19 for Arab parties in the 120-seat parliament.

Neither main bloc secured the majority needed to form a government on its own.





