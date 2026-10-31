Rubio says Iran talks have never stopped, stresses US preference for diplomacy

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Saturday that diplomatic contacts with Iran have continued despite escalating tensions in the Middle East, stressing that Washington remains open to a peaceful solution provided its core security concerns are addressed.

Speaking to reporters in Atlanta, Rubio said there was no set timetable for the ongoing diplomatic efforts, but emphasized that communication channels remained open.

"There are multiple talks. Talks have actually never stopped," he said, adding that conversations were taking place both directly and, more often, through intermediaries.

"The president's preference in any challenge around the world is to try to solve it diplomatically and peacefully, if possible," Rubio said, referring to President Donald Trump's approach.

He added that Washington would welcome a diplomatic outcome, provided it did not endanger US national security or leave its principal concerns unresolved.

At the center of those concerns, Rubio said, are Iran's nuclear program and what Washington sees as Tehran's destabilizing role across the region.

He accused Iran of targeting commercial shipping in international waters, warning that attacks on vessels carrying oil, natural gas and other cargo threaten not only maritime security but also global energy and food supplies.

Rubio also pointed to Iran's support for regional groups, including the Houthis in Yemen and Hezbollah in Lebanon, arguing that their activities have contributed to instability and security concerns for neighboring countries.

Addressing Gulf security, he reaffirmed Washington's defense commitments to Saudi Arabia, saying the US remained in regular contact with Riyadh and intended to honor its agreements.





