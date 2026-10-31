Türkiye played problem-solving role at G20 foreign ministers' meeting: Fidan

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Saturday that Ankara put forward practical proposals to address global crises and strengthen international cooperation during a G20 foreign ministers' meeting in the US city of Atlanta, highlighting Ankara's commitment to a constructive, problem-solving foreign policy.

Speaking to Anadolu and TRT on the sidelines of the gathering, Fidan described this year's meeting as particularly timely given the growing number of global crises, including energy disruptions and mounting pressure on international supply chains.

He said the discussions and contributions from participating countries could help advance efforts to address some of the world's most pressing challenges.

The two-day meeting, hosted by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, served as part of preparations for a G20 leaders' summit set to take place in Miami in December.

Global crises, energy, and supply chains

Fidan said the foreign ministers held three main sessions focusing on global crises, energy security, and disruptions to supply chains.

He pointed to growing bottlenecks in the Black Sea, Gulf, and Red Sea, warning that disruptions in these strategically important waterways are seriously affecting global trade and supply networks.

"Global supply chains have been severely disrupted. Discussions have taken place over how we might remedy or resolve these issues, and what the international community should do in this regard."

Fidan acknowledged that discussions involving Russia and countries supporting Ukraine are "not always easy," particularly when addressing the Black Sea situation and the energy consequences of the Russia-Ukraine war.

However, he stressed that such discussions are necessary to allow countries to clearly communicate their positions and explore potential solutions.

Türkiye seeks constructive role in international crises

Fidan said Türkiye seeks to distinguish itself through meaningful contributions rather than simply taking a different position from other countries.

"Türkiye certainly attaches importance not only to our role as a mediator but also—and more importantly—to taking a stance that is distinct from that of other countries: one that is more constructive and focused on problem-solving.

"In other words, when it comes to international and regional crises, we prioritize taking a stance not for the sake of being different, but for the sake of being genuinely useful," he said.

He added that Ankara presents substantive proposals aimed not only at resolving existing problems but also at addressing structural weaknesses in the international system to prevent similar crises from recurring.

"Although there were heated debates at times, the discussions that took place were substantive. Türkiye puts forward truly serious proposals—both regarding practical solutions to existing problems and concerning the steps that need to be taken in a systemic sense to prevent such issues from recurring. This was significant."

Extensive bilateral diplomatic contacts

Alongside the main sessions, Fidan held bilateral meetings with representatives from more than half of the participating countries, according to his account.

His meetings included Rubio, as well as officials from Russia, the UK, France, Mexico, Germany, the European Union, and Saudi Arabia.

He said the discussions covered both global challenges and regional developments, calling the meetings an important opportunity to exchange views and explore ways to address ongoing crises.

Fidan also credited Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's leadership and Türkiye's diplomatic engagement with strengthening the country's international standing.

"Türkiye is an actor whose voice is needed on the international stage," he said.

Fidan said several urgent issues remain at the forefront of international discussions, particularly the ongoing diplomatic engagement between the US and Iran.

He said countries are closely watching how the negotiations progress and whether another military confrontation can be avoided.

According to Fidan, participating countries broadly share the view that renewed conflict should be prevented and that diplomacy must continue to be given an opportunity.

"Almost all countries are at the negotiating table. They have reached a consensus on preventing further conflict and ensuring that diplomacy is consistently given a chance. This is, of course, a significant point."

He stressed that the same diplomatic approach should be maintained in addressing tensions in the Black Sea and efforts to prevent Israeli "expansionism."





