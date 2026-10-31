RUBIO SAYS US EXAMINING TÜRKIYES PROPOSAL ON BLACK SEA GRAIN SHIPMENTS

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Saturday that Washington is examining proposals, including one put forward by Türkiye, to facilitate grain shipments through the Black Sea, stressing that efforts to protect food security must continue despite the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Speaking at a news conference in Atlanta following a G20 foreign ministers' meeting, Rubio said Türkiye and India had brought forward ideas aimed at restoring the movement of grain shipments, which have been disrupted by the conflict.

"We are examining proposals, for example, that were forwarded to us ... from Türkiye in that regard. And we'll continue to explore that," Rubio said, adding that Washington would welcome efforts to facilitate an arrangement.

He cautioned, however, that such an initiative would not resolve the broader conflict.

"It doesn't solve the war, but at least it solves a unique aspect of it," he said, pointing to the impact of disrupted Black Sea trade on global food security, particularly in vulnerable countries.

Rubio said international interest in facilitating an agreement had been renewed, with several countries considering roles as potential guarantors or facilitators.

Importance of maintaining ties with Russia

Addressing the wider Russia-Ukraine conflict, Rubio defended maintaining diplomatic channels with Moscow, arguing that a negotiated settlement would require communication with both sides.

"How can you have a negotiated settlement between Russia and Ukraine if you don't have the ability to talk to both Russia and Ukraine?" he asked.

"Putting everything else aside, it is always important that the United States and Russia have communications at some level because of the danger of escalation in the future," he added.

Rubio said Washington remains committed to exploring a diplomatic end to the war, while noting that no breakthrough is imminent.





