Israel carried out over 1,000 attacks on Syria in less than 2 years, says Syrian foreign minister

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani said Saturday that Israel had carried out more than 1,000 attacks on his country in less than two years, killing dozens of people.

Shaibani's remarks came during a session on regional security at the Manama Dialogue 2026, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

"Our territory has been subjected to more than 1,000 Israeli attacks in less than two years, killing dozens.

"How can calls for border control and placing weapons exclusively under state control be justified while Syrian sovereignty is violated and targeted on a daily basis?" he asked.

Expressing Damascus' condemnation of the Israeli attacks, Shaibani called for a return to the lines in place before Dec. 8, 2024, and for the implementation of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.

He stressed that the Golan Heights is Syrian territory and that UN Security Council Resolution 497 serves as the reference on this matter.

Since the fall of the Assad regime in Syria on Dec. 8, 2024, Israel has occupied the Syrian buffer zone established under the 1974 Disengagement Agreement and set up military positions inside and outside it, a move the UN described as a violation of the agreement.